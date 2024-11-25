© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A third South Florida sheriff's deputy has died from injuries suffered in traffic crash

WLRN Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 25, 2024 at 11:54 PM CST
Creative Commons

A South Florida sheriff's motorcycle deputy died Monday from injuries suffered last week in a crash that killed two of his colleagues, officials said.

Palm Beach County Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, 51, was struck early Thursday in the accident that killed Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputy Ralph “Butch’ Waller. The deputies had been conducting traffic enforcement in the Wellington area, west of West Palm Beach.

The three were standing on the shoulder of a busy road trying to get one of their motorcycles to restart when the driver of an SUV tried to go around another vehicle, lost control and struck the deputies, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said last week.

All three were taken to the hospital, where Paez, 58, and Waller, 54, died Thursday.

READ MORE: Crash kills two Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies

The name of the driver has not been released and no charges have been filed.

Bradshaw said last week that it was unknown if speed was a factor in the crash, but the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The investigation continues.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media

Florida News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press