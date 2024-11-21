© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida's new Senate president says no to an open carry law

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published November 21, 2024 at 9:01 AM CST
Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, answers a question in the Fiscal Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
Phil Sears
/
AP
Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, answers a question in the Fiscal Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

Saying he is aligned with the position of law-enforcement officials, Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, expressed opposition Tuesday to allowing people to openly carry firearms in Florida.

“Let me be clear about this, I’ve supported law enforcement my entire life. It’s the way I was raised, and I’ve been super-consistent as a legislator to support law enforcement in Florida. And I’d encourage you to check that record,” Albritton told reporters after an organization session in which he became president. “And I stand with them today in opposition. They oppose it. I trust my law-enforcement officials, and that’s where I stand.”

Floridians can carry concealed weapons, but lawmakers have stopped short of allowing openly carrying firearms. Second Amendment groups have long sought an open-carry law.

Copyright 2024 WFSU

Florida News
The News Service of Florida