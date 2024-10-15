© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A well-known Tallahassee attorney pens a handbook to help convince non-voters to change their minds

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published October 15, 2024 at 6:58 AM CDT
A vote sign and American flag are shown outside a Michigan primary election location in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP
/
AP
A vote sign and American flag are shown outside a Michigan primary election location in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Michigan is the last major primary state before Super Tuesday and a critical swing state in November's general election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

One of Tallahassee's best known political advisors has added a book to his list of accomplishments. WFSU sat down with Sean Pittman to talk about his book, "Disaffected."

With lots of political candidates to consult, in addition to his regular appearances on WCTV's "The Usual Suspects" program, you'd think Pittman might already be busy enough. But he said he chose to devote many months of research and effort to writing for a very simple reason.

Sean Pittman
Sean Pittman

"As much as I care about elections and politics and democracy in this country, I just thought, instead of writing it on social media all the time, why not just put it in something that people can read if they want to or not. And they don't have a chance to argue with me on it (laughs.) So it really was that simple."

He explained that political concern led directly to the creation of his book "Disaffected: Access vs Apathy - Why Every Election is THE Election of a Lifetime."

"It's about why people don't vote, but why they should. And the interesting part about that is, we often, when people tell us they don't vote, they get a visceral reaction from people who do. And the people who do, they react that way because they don't know how to react other than that way."

Pittman said his book provides some reaction alternatives.

"If you don't vote because you don't think that your vote counts, we go through close races all across the country and show and illustrate that a couple more votes would have made a difference."

U.S. voter turnout in the presidential election of 2020 was a record 66.6%, or two out of three registered voters. That sounds impressive until you realize that put the number of non-voters at more than eighty million people.

That is a statistic that Tallahassee attorney, political advocate and now writer, Sean Pittman, is hoping to shrink.
Copyright 2024 WFSU

Florida News
Tom Flanigan
Phone: (850) 487-3086 x362
See stories by Tom Flanigan