A well-known Tallahassee attorney pens a handbook to help convince non-voters to change their minds

One of Tallahassee's best known political advisors has added a book to his list of accomplishments. WFSU sat down with Sean Pittman to talk about his book, "Disaffected."

With lots of political candidates to consult, in addition to his regular appearances on WCTV's "The Usual Suspects" program, you'd think Pittman might already be busy enough. But he said he chose to devote many months of research and effort to writing for a very simple reason.

Sean Pittman

"As much as I care about elections and politics and democracy in this country, I just thought, instead of writing it on social media all the time, why not just put it in something that people can read if they want to or not. And they don't have a chance to argue with me on it (laughs.) So it really was that simple."

He explained that political concern led directly to the creation of his book "Disaffected: Access vs Apathy - Why Every Election is THE Election of a Lifetime."

"It's about why people don't vote, but why they should. And the interesting part about that is, we often, when people tell us they don't vote, they get a visceral reaction from people who do. And the people who do, they react that way because they don't know how to react other than that way."

Pittman said his book provides some reaction alternatives.

"If you don't vote because you don't think that your vote counts, we go through close races all across the country and show and illustrate that a couple more votes would have made a difference."

U.S. voter turnout in the presidential election of 2020 was a record 66.6%, or two out of three registered voters. That sounds impressive until you realize that put the number of non-voters at more than eighty million people.

That is a statistic that Tallahassee attorney, political advocate and now writer, Sean Pittman, is hoping to shrink.

