U-Haul offers disaster relief across Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

U-Haul, the moving and storage company, is offering Floridians 30 days of free storage services.

The disaster relief program is meant to help residents prepare for Hurricane Milton and support recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene.

U-Haul says all of its 162 affiliated centers across the state are participating, including locations in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. The free offer applies to self-storage and U-Box rentals.

“Floridians have to remain vigilant with another powerful hurricane barreling our way, and it’s a stressful time for families looking to stay out of harm’s way,” said Mario Martinez, U-Haul Area District Vice President for Florida’s southern region.

“Finding safety away from the storm and protecting your family comes first. But if we can help by securing a family’s valued possessions in a U-Haul facility during these storms at no cost for one month, we are happy to provide that service to our neighbors," he said.

READ MORE: Milton: What's open and what's closed in South Florida?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media