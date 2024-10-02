Gulf-bound weather system remains undefined and trackless

AccuWeather / WGCU

We are not that far past the mid-point of the hurricane season in Florida and residents should bear in mind that potential rain-bearing weather systems can still move through the state.

Meteorologists from commercial weather forecaster AccuWeather are warning families, businesses, emergency officials and government leaders in Florida to prepare for flooding rain and wind due to a potential tropical storm or even hurricane within the next week.

“We are not expecting any sort of repeat from Helene in the southern Appalachians with this next tropical threat,” said AccuWeather Flood Expert Alex Sosnowski. “However, Florida needs to be on alert for more heavy rainfall and river flooding next week.”

National Hurricane Center / WGCU

Meanwhile the latest, constantly updating information comi9ng from the National Hurricane Center forecast the following:

Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico: A broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized areas of showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the broader disturbance moves fully into the Gulf of Mexico.

Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains could occur over portions of Mexico during the next several days and over portions of the Florida Peninsula by the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours, low, near 0 percent; formation chance through 7 days, medium, 40 percent.

Most forecasters are saying the weather models have not coalesced into any definite track, pattern or strength. So, check with WGCU.org and WGCU-FM for weather details.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Copyright 2024 WGCU