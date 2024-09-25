© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Utility storm project costs approved

WUWF | By News Service of Florida
Published September 25, 2024 at 2:34 PM CDT
Power lines are seen on Feb. 16 in Houston. The Public Utility Commission of Texas has declined to reverse $16 billion in charges from the worst of February's winter storm.

The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday approved utilities collecting more than $1.1 billion from customers for projects aimed at bolstering electric systems to better withstand storms.

Utilities seek approval each year from the commission to collect storm-protection costs. The amounts approved Wednesday will be collected in 2025. Florida Power & Light was approved to collect $786,583,276, according to the commission. Duke Energy Florida was approved to collect $269,957,058, while Tampa Electric Co. was approved for $117,623,743, and Florida Public Utilities Co. was approved for $5,667,195.

The costs are separate from amounts that utilities sometimes seek to recoup for restoring power after hurricanes or other serious storms.
News Service of Florida