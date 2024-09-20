New ad campaign encourages older Floridians to watch for STDs

Floridians 55 and older are increasingly testing positive for sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

A new ad campaign from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation aims to encourage testing and treatment in Florida and across the U.S. That includes billboards in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The billboards show two elderly people sharing a kiss and the caption: “STDs are timeless.”

"Sometimes you gotta take an in-your-face kind of approach to wake people up to recognize that something is disproportionately impacting them," said Canady. "We’re talking not only about HIV but STDs and STIs in general and no one is talking to our senior population."

In 2012, 313 people in Florida ages 55 to 64 had chlamydia. That number soared to 1,377 in 2022 according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information, visit freeSTDcheck.org .

READ MORE: Florida women's healthcare ranks dismally

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media