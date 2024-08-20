Trans house candidate wins primary

Democrat Ashley Brundage, seeking to become the first transgender woman to serve in the Legislature, easily won her primary Tuesday in a Hillsborough County district.

With 49 of 50 precincts reporting, Brundage had received 81.1% of the votes in Hillsborough’s House District 65, while Nathan Albert Kuipers had received 18.9%, according to unofficial results on the county’s supervisor of elections website. Brundage will face Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, R-Tampa, in the general election.