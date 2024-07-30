By the Numbers: June Housing Prices
The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $427,000. Here were median prices in the state’s metropolitan statistical areas:
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $789,050
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $650,000
— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $504,900
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $450,000
— Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $428,975
— Port St. Lucie: $425,000
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $425,000
— Sebastian-Vero Beach: $419,500
— Jacksonville: $412,710
— Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $400,000
— The Villages: $380,000
— Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $369,900
— Gainesville: $368,000
— Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $365,900
— Punta Gorda: $365,000
— Panama City: $359,000
— Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $345,000
— Tallahassee: $340,000
— Lakeland-Winter Haven: $338,500
— Homosassa Springs: $297,900
— Ocala: $290,000
— Sebring: $279,900
Source: Florida Realtors