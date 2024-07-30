By the Numbers: June Housing Prices

The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $427,000. Here were median prices in the state’s metropolitan statistical areas:

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $789,050

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $650,000

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $504,900

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $450,000

— Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $428,975

— Port St. Lucie: $425,000

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $425,000

— Sebastian-Vero Beach: $419,500

— Jacksonville: $412,710

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $400,000

— The Villages: $380,000

— Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $369,900

— Gainesville: $368,000

— Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $365,900

— Punta Gorda: $365,000

— Panama City: $359,000

— Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $345,000

— Tallahassee: $340,000

— Lakeland-Winter Haven: $338,500

— Homosassa Springs: $297,900

— Ocala: $290,000

— Sebring: $279,900

Source: Florida Realtors

