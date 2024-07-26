Orlando convenes advisory committee to get permanent Pulse memorial built

It’s been eight years since 49 people were killed and many more physically injured in the Pulse nightclub shooting. On Wednesday night, the city of Orlando convened the 18 people selected to serve on the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee. The roster includes survivors of the shooting, families of those lost, and community leaders and the goal is to bring a permanent memorial to fruition.

Controversy surrounding the memorial

After the shooting, the OnePULSE Foundation was founded to create a permanent memorial. However, after years of misdirection and no progress, the city bought the land and is now spearheading the efforts. Some members of the committee now say there’s a lack of trust because of how long this process to get a permanent memorial has taken with nothing to show for it thus far.

Around 150 people applied for a seat on the committee. Some families of victims who were not selected shared their frustration with the city and mayor about not having input. Christine Leinonen lost her son in the pulse shooting.

“I think it's morally reprehensible that I am not on that committee…The whole reason you are doing a memorial is to honor my son and the other 48.”

The work ahead

The committee will meet monthly for the rest of the year with the goal of presenting a plan to the city by year's end.

“There's still so much work to be done,” said Brian Reagan, a survivor and a former manager at Pulse. “I think that the city forming this committee that is comprised of survivors, victims, families, first responders and, and community members that were affected, is a step in the right direction.”

Reagan is also a member of the committee. He said this journey is tough, but everyone is able to learn from one another.

“This committee is truly a committee of those that are watching out for our best interest,” Reagan said “This isn't a community of people that they just randomly picked, like some other organizations. We were there, we experienced this, and we experienced this together. And I know that we will make sure that this is done properly and respectfully.”

Marian Summerall At the first Pule Memorial Advisory Committee's meeting, the committee wrote down their feelings and thoughts towards tragedies on sticky notes and placed them on a poster board.

Also at the meeting was Larry Schooler. Schooler serves as the committee’s facilitator and has worked on other memorial projects. He is from Texas and was employed by the city to help facilitate this committee.

“I feel a little daunted as a facilitator,” Schooler said.” “I mean, this is difficult work and its emotional work. I feel I have a moral obligation to carry out my work in the most professional and equitable, and just way possible. So, I've asked the committee tonight, and I'll continue to ask for them to hold me accountable to that and help me correct if and when I make a major mistake.”

Schooler said the committee selected allows for a broader range of viewpoints and outlooks as the group continues to design a plan for a memorial.

“We can't take for granted that people who come from different backgrounds or perspectives will agree to sit down with each other in this day and age,” Schooler said. “And so, in some ways, it was really inspiring to know that that can still happen especially in the face of, of tragedy.”

At the meeting, members shared their testimony and reasons for wanting to participate as a member of the committee. Among the conversations, Schooler brought in speakers that worked on other memorial projects and had members share how they felt about the pulse tragedy and other tragedies.

