Florida's registered Republicans lead Democrats by nearly 1 million voters

WUSF | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published July 19, 2024 at 5:51 AM CDT
The voter registration gap between Republican Party and Democratic Party in Florida continues to widen.

According to new data by the state Division of Elections, the GOP had over 5.2 million registered voters at the end of June. Meanwhile the Democratic Party had over 4.3 million.

That gives Republicans an over 956,000 lead in registered voters.

Democrats historically led in voter registration in Florida, but Republicans overtook them in 2021. Republicans hold all statewide offices and dominate the Legislature and the Florida congressional delegation.

