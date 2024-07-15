© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
Florida politicians react to Trump assassination attempt

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published July 15, 2024 at 1:15 PM CDT
The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Saturday has captured the attention of the entire country. Florida’s political world is no exception.

Dozens of Florida elected officials have chimed in after the shooting, all denouncing it and other acts of political violence. Some have called for an investigation into the security oversights that allowed the shooter to get so close. Others have played the attempt into a larger narrative about how people are out to get the former president.

Here is a collection of some of those public statements from the biggest names in Florida politics:

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Rubio’s name has been spinning in the Trump running mate rumor mill for months. After the shooting, he has been one of the most vocal Florida politicians abouts the attempt.

He has made several posts, sending condolences to Trump, criticizing initial media coverage of the shooting, and plugging his social media followers into a GoFundMe meant to raise money for those killed and harmed during the assassination attempt. That GoFundMe is currently at almost $4 million raised.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott

Florida’s other Senator is locked in a reelection bid of his own. Pinned to his X account is a post about how he is donating $50,000 to the GoFundMe for survivors of the assassination attempt.

Florida GOP Chair Evan Power

Shortly after the shooting, the leader of the Republican Party of Florida shot a video giving an official statement that was posed to the party's social media.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz

U.S. Rep. Corey Mills

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds

Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book

State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani

