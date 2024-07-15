Florida gas prices unchanged

While hovering around the national average, Florida’s gasoline prices remained unchanged last week as Hurricane Beryl threatened Gulf-area refineries.

The AAA auto club said an average gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida cost $3.50 on Monday, the same as a week earlier. The national average price Monday was $3.52.

“The damage from Beryl caused limited damage to Gulf Coast energy facilities,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a prepared statement. “And while a record 60 million travelers were forecast to hit the highways for the July 4th holiday, the overall demand number for gasoline dropped. That is a rare feat for a holiday week and may point to a change in demand trends.”

The state average was up 24 cents from a month ago and 8 cents from a year ago.

