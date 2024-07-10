Shaquille O'Neal's son joins Florida A&M's men's basketball team

The son of pro-basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has found a new home in the capital city.

Shaq’s youngest son, Shaqir O'Neal, signed with Florida A&M University Monday to play basketball.

Shaqir joins the Rattlers men’s team, as a redshirt junior—he's also 6 foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds.

FAMU’s new head basketball coach Patrick Crarey II picked up Shaqir out of the transfer portal, along with four other players.

“Shaqir has played in one of the premier programs in our conference and for a great head coach,” said head coach Patrick Crarey. “He brings versatility, athleticism, and experience to our team. I’m excited he chose me to help him achieve his goals.”

Justin Rex/AP / FR171750 AP Texas Southern forward Shaqir O'Neal (23) passes the ball against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Shaqir played at Texas Southern University for three seasons, where he averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes per game. His aunt, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, is a graduate of FAMU’s business program.

Shaqir and the Rattlers will open the season on Nov. 4th at Texas Christian University.

