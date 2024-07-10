© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shaquille O'Neal's son joins Florida A&M's men's basketball team

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published July 10, 2024 at 6:20 AM CDT
Texas Southern's Shaqir O'Neal (8) shoots against Creighton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Texas Southern 82-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
/
FR171818 AP
Texas Southern's Shaqir O'Neal (8) shoots against Creighton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Texas Southern 82-50. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

The son of pro-basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has found a new home in the capital city.

Shaq’s youngest son, Shaqir O'Neal, signed with Florida A&M University Monday to play basketball.

Shaqir joins the Rattlers men’s team, as a redshirt junior—he's also 6 foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds.

FAMU’s new head basketball coach Patrick Crarey II picked up Shaqir out of the transfer portal, along with four other players.

“Shaqir has played in one of the premier programs in our conference and for a great head coach,” said head coach Patrick Crarey. “He brings versatility, athleticism, and experience to our team. I’m excited he chose me to help him achieve his goals.”

Texas Southern forward Shaqir O'Neal (23) passes the ball against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Justin Rex/AP
/
FR171750 AP
Texas Southern forward Shaqir O'Neal (23) passes the ball against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Shaqir played at Texas Southern University for three seasons, where he averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes per game. His aunt, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, is a graduate of FAMU’s business program.

Shaqir and the Rattlers will open the season on Nov. 4th at Texas Christian University.

Copyright 2024 WFSU

Tags
Florida News Florida A&M
Adrian Andrews