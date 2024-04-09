Tussock takeover: These fuzzy caterpillars native to Florida are bugging some residents

Have you seen those fuzzy little caterpillars all around town? Well there’s been a Tussock moth caterpillar takeover in the Tampa Bay area.

These creatures are native to Florida and usually come from eggs laid on oak trees, which provide food for the caterpillars through their leaves.

After hatching, these critters often fall or get swept away by the wind, which deposits them on sidewalks, buildings, cars, and sometimes even people.

But don’t let their fuzz fool you, because those long hairs on their back can actually sting.

Allison Housh is a student at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Allison Housh / WUSF Allison Housh said that hives took over her inner arm after the sting.

She said one fell on her recently while she was talking to a friend near her car.

“I look down and there's a caterpillar crawling on me,” Housh said. “I just took a stick and brushed it off and I started feeling a little itchy. The next day, I started to get little red bumps…and I'm not someone that (gets) rashes easily.”

She added that despite wearing a long sleeve shirt, the sting still pierced through.

Housh thought that was all, but the very next day, while she was walking to class, another one fell on her — this time, on her other arm.

“I don't know if it's a coincidence, but two caterpillars, two separate occasions, and two different rashes,” Housh said.

“Luckily that day, I had an appointment with Student Health Services. They were like, 'We're diagnosing you with caterpillar dermatitis. This is the third case we've seen all day.'”

Housh joked about the situation with the nurses and her friends, but she said, she’s never had a reaction like this before.

“They're actually like free-falling and now I'm scared to go outside. The long sleeves aren't even protecting me,” Housh said.

“I hate seeing them dead on the ground, I was trying to give the caterpillars the benefit of the doubt, and I was always fine with them until they turned on me.”

There are three types of Tussock moth caterpillars to be on the lookout for in Florida:

The fir tussock moth: orange-colored spots along the back and sides

The white-marked tussock moth: lighter body color and yellow spots

The definite tussock moth: yellow or tan head with a pale body, hair pencils and tussocks

Lyle Buss / Entomology and Nematology Department at UF Featured in the photo is the fir tussock moth (light and dark forms), Orgyia detrita, and whitemarked tussock moth, Orgyia leucostigma, caterpillars.

According to the University of Florida Entomology and Nematology Department, larvae are 1 to 1.5 inches in length.

Although they may be small, UF researchers said a large collection of caterpillars can defoliate oak trees. While it does not harm the trees, some smaller ones may lose all of their leaves.

Lyle Buss, manager for the UF insect identification lab, has been receiving all kinds of phone calls and questions about the caterpillars.

“People are seeing hundreds of them, crawling around on the sidewalks and buildings,” Buss said. “A lot of people are experiencing them falling on them when they're under an oak tree.”

He explained how the caterpillars cause mild rashes like the one Housh experienced.

The culprit of the irritation is from the caterpillar's urticating hairs.

Lyle Buss / Entomology and Nematology Department at UF This large live oak tree defoliated by fir tussock moth caterpillars.

“They have special hairs or spines that have venom sacs attached to them with the purpose of self-defense, and when these hairs or spines touch the skin, they can inject venom that can cause allergic reactions and pain and swelling and redness,” Buss said.

He added that the irritation can vary from person to person, but there are some things you can do if you come into contact with one of the critters.

The Poison Control Center in Tampa suggests placing clear tape over the affected area and stripping it off repeatedly to remove spines — but don't use the same piece of tape twice.

They also suggest applying ice packs to reduce the stinging sensation, and following it with a paste of baking soda and water.

The swelling and welts can develop almost immediately after contact, but will most likely go away in 24 to 48 hours.

In terms of killing the caterpillars, Buss said it’s probably better to just leave them alone.

“I don't like to just go and kill insects for no good reason,” Buss said. “These Tussock moths are a natural part of the ecosystem.”

Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF 89.7.