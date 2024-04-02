© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New academy aims to reach students in Florida juvenile justice system

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 2, 2024 at 11:47 PM CDT
The program will offer in-person instruction to kids in juvenile detention.
Pexels
The program will offer in-person instruction to kids in juvenile detention.

Florida Virtual School will hire 190 teachers, paraprofessionals and school counselors to staff a new academy for at-risk youth.

The new hires will staff the Florida Scholars Academy, a program for at-risk youth served by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

The in-person academy will be available to kids at all 42 DJJ residential commitment programs in the state. Classes will start July 10.

Teachers interested in applying for the open positions must have a highly qualified teacher status, and be available to provide in-person instruction at DJJ facilities Monday through Friday.

Florida Virtual School said the goal of the program is to empower the more than 1,200 students in juvenile detention and to reduce recidivism rates.

“No matter the circumstances that led these students to be assigned to Department of Juvenile Justice residential commitment programs, they deserve a high-quality education,” said the Superintendent of Florida Scholars Academy, Julian Cazañas Jr.

“Our educators will meet every student where they are, providing them with the tools and skills needed to change the trajectory of their lives.”

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Michigan found education programs like this one in prisons can reduce recidivism by 14.8%.

Read the full Mackinac Center for Public Policy study here.To apply for the open positions, click here.

Copyright 2024 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Florida News Education
Danielle Prieur