Panama City authorities say they’ve issued hundreds of tickets since the start of spring break

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says his deputies have been working twice as hard this Spring Break to ensure all county roads are kept safe.

He said on Saturday, his deputies had written tickets for nearly 200 traffic citations and he says in a single day this past weekend, the department conducted 113 traffic stops.

"Our welcome committee was out in full force last night ensuring that Bay County roads are safe," Sheriff Ford wrote via Facebook.

Drivers are getting behind the wheel after drinking. Others are piloting dangerously modified vehicles. Ford also said his deputies have seen an increase in street racing.

"As we continue to say, we want people to come and enjoy all Bay County has to offer but we expect people to obey the law and not create dangerous conditions for our residents and visitors."

Lawmakers passed a bill this year that would increase penalties for traffic infractions including street racing, stunt driving, and car meet ups; known as 'street takeovers.'

That law hasn’t gone into effect yet, but Bay County’s Sheriff Department said Saturday it will continue working with Florida Highway Patrol to keep the roadways safe.

