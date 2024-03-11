A bill requiring stricter background checks for State Guardsmen awaits DeSantis' signature

Floridians looking to join the Florida State Guard could soon have to undergo a level two background check.

The Florida Legislature approved the new requirement in HB 1551, a measure sponsored by state Rep. Mike Giallombardo, R-Cape Coral.

"It triggers a higher level FBI background check," Giallombardo said at a bill hearing.

Under HB 1551, new applicants will have to submit fingerprints to both the state and federal government so any arrest records or other criminal history can be reviewed by the State Guard.

The change comes as the disaster response agency is in Texas carrying out border control missions as directed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will soon get a chance to weigh in on the legislation.