© 2024 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies corral a wayward kangaroo near a pool at an apartment complex

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published February 10, 2024 at 7:42 AM CST
In this image provided by the Hillsborough County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, a kangaroo is loose at a an apartment complex Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies and reunited with its owner after checking for proper registration. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP)
AP
/
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
In this image provided by the Hillsborough County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, a kangaroo is loose at a an apartment complex Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies and reunited with its owner after checking for proper registration. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies Thursday after it was spotted hopping around the pool area of a Florida apartment complex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video and still photos of the kangaroo, including some footage shot from a helicopter. The agency also released audio of a female resident of the complex calling in to report it.
Watch the video
“I actually see a kangaroo. It's kind of a large kangaroo,” the unidentified woman says. “We got him closed in the pool gate area.”

Deputies were able to figure out the animal's owner and reunite them after checking for its proper registration, the agency said in a Facebook post. No injuries to the kangaroo or any people were reported.
Copyright 2024 WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF 89.7.

Florida News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press