By the numbers: New COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data showing a recent decrease in newly reported cases of COVID-19. Here are the numbers of new cases reported over the 10 most recent weeks:

— Week starting Aug. 4: 18,555

— Week starting Aug. 11: 18,534

— Week starting Aug. 18: 23,511

— Week starting Aug. 25: 23,980

— Week starting Sept. 1: 19,040

— Week starting Sept. 8: 15,706

— Week starting Sept. 15: 10,929

— Week starting Sept. 22: 9,569

— Week starting Sept. 29: 7,422

— Week starting: Oct. 6: 6,380

Source: Florida Department of Health