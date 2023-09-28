UWF presents the State of the University

The University of West Florida took some time to celebrate itself Thursday morning with the annual presentation of the State of the University.

The program at the UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts Mainstage Theatre began with short speeches from Faculty Senate President Dr. Susan James, Staff Senate President Ethan Henley, and Student Body President Auriana Range. Then a performance by the UWF Jazz Combo played in UWF President Dr. Martha Saunders, who got right to the point. “I’ll just cut to the chase, your university is doing just fine.”

Dr. Saunders spoke just over 23 minutes and presented an upbeat look back on the past couple of years and an optimistic look ahead to the future at the university.

“The 'Good Ship Argo’ is sailing full speed, and we have a lot to show for our efforts this year," said Saunders. "In the form of national recognitions, student achievements, and increased support."

The recent political battles about affirmative action and diversity programs at Florida universities were not mentioned in the speech, however, the president did go out of her way to praise the current student body’s diversity.

“Our students come from varied backgrounds," said Saunders. “All over the world, all over the country, all different kinds of people, all different kinds of backgrounds. And I think that adds and enhances the culture of the institution.”

Saunders celebrated the university’s service to its students, its community, and to the body of knowledge.

“If someone says ‘what’s your industry?’ the answer is knowledge. That’s my industry," she said. "We create it in our labs, we disseminate it in our classrooms, we apply it through our service in the community, and we preserve it in our libraries. And in doing all that, our region and our state is well served.”

Enrollment in the University of West Florida this year is up overall by 6% and by 14.2% over three years. Many of those students are veterans.

“Again this year, U.S. News and World Report have recognized us as a top 10 public regional university, with special recognition as a best college for veterans and for undergraduate nursing.”

As Dr. Saunders spoke, she pointed to the seven strategic directions in the university’s strategic plan, and how each of the directions are being met. She spoke about new leaders who have joined the university in the past year, and she proudly congratulated the sports programs for bringing a few more championships to Pensacola over the past 12 months.

Looking ahead, Dr. Saunders talked about several upcoming projects including an on-campus stadium and sports medicine center, a new campus gateway, a new residence hall, and a spring capital campaign to assist in scholarships.

On a personal note, Dr. Saunders closed with a look at her future.

“At their September meeting, our board of trustees voted to extend my contract. Pending approval from the board of governors, I’m going to be here a little while longer. It’s an honor to be your president. Now let’s get back to work."

Dr. Martha Saunders is the sixth president of the University of West Florida. She took office at the beginning of 2017.

