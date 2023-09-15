© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

A new proposal would add a fee for Florida EV drivers

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida,
Gina Jordan
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT
Florida uses gas-tax revenue to pay for transportation projects, and that revenue is declining because of more electric vehicles on the road.
Olga Yastremska, New Africa, Afr
/
stock.adobe.com
Florida uses gas-tax revenue to pay for transportation projects, and that revenue is declining because of more electric vehicles on the road.

Florida electric-vehicle owners would pay a registration fee aimed at helping make up for lost gas-tax dollars, under a bill proposed Tuesday by Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Chairman Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater.

The proposal (SB 28), filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, seeks to impose a yearly registration fee of $200 on electric vehicles that would be in addition to regular registration fees. The cost would go up to $250 starting in 2029. An annual fee of $50 a year would be imposed on plug-in hybrids.

The legislative session will begin Jan. 9. The Senate during the 2023 session unanimously approved a similar measure, but the bill wasn’t picked up by the House.

Florida uses gas-tax revenues to pay for transportation projects. But a Senate staff analysis of the 2023 proposal said an increase in the use of electric vehicles could result in a 5.6 percent to 20 percent drop in “motor-fuel based revenue streams” by 2040.

The analysis said 31 states impose some form of registration fee on electric vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Florida News
The News Service of Florida
Gina Jordan