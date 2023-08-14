© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

Heat warning stickers are going up on Florida gas pumps

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published August 14, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT
Florida law allows bystanders to break car windows to rescue pets or vulnerable people believed to be in danger from the heat.
Shane Cotee
/
stock.adobe.com
Florida law allows bystanders to break car windows to rescue pets or vulnerable people believed to be in danger from the heat.

As heat advisories continue, motorists fueling up across Florida will soon see stickers on gas pumps warning against leaving children and pets in vehicles.

“This time of year when all of our families are getting back to school, we know that everybody’s busy. It’s a change in schedule. We want to make sure that people are removing their pets out of these cars, that they're removing their kids out of these cars,” Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said Friday before placing a sticker on a pump at a BP station in Titusville.

Simpson’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees regulation of gas pumps. The stickers were an idea of Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

“It goes back to just a constant reminder to make sure that you're not doing it (leaving children and pets in hot vehicles),” Ivey said.

“Again, we all, you know (say), ‘I'm just gonna run in the store for a moment. I'm going to be right back out.’ And then something happens that you're in there longer than you anticipate.”

A 2016 Florida law allows bystanders to break windows of vehicles to rescue pets or vulnerable people believed to be in danger from heat.

This is the sticker being posted on Florida gas pumps.
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
This is the sticker being posted on Florida gas pumps.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Florida News
The News Service of Florida