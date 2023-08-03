The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants the public to help the state’s burrowing owl

The Florida burrowing owl was listed as a state-designated threatened species in 2017.

Now the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will present an online webinar in which staff will present draft revisions to the Species Conservation Measures for these owls.

The guidelines include recommended survey methodology and voluntary conservation practices.

FWC staff will present draft revisions to the guidelines during the scheduled webinars, with each of the three online workshops providing the public with the opportunity to give feedback and offer suggestions. People interested in participating can join any of the public webinars:

Friday, Aug. 41 – 2:30 p.m. (ET)

Monday, Aug. 143 – 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Wednesday, Aug. 239 – 10:30 a.m. (ET)

All webinars will feature the same presentation by staff. Information on joining the webinars is available at MyFWC.com/wildlifehabitats then clicking on “Wildlife” and then “Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines.” Participation in the webinars requires access to the internet. A copy of the webinar agenda can be obtained by emailing Imperiled@MyFWC.com. In addition to the opportunity to provide feedback at the webinars, public comment can be submitted at: Research.net/r/BurrowingOwls_Feedback. A copy of the presentation will be posted online following the webinars.

The burrowing owl is the smallest owl in Florida. This species is found in open areas with short vegetation throughout the Florida peninsula. The owls use burrows, which are typically 5-10 feet long, for nesting and shelter. To learn more about burrowing owls, visit MyFWC.com/wildlifehabitats, click on “Wildlife,” then “Species Profiles” and “Burrowing Owl."

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.