Non-profit spreads some 'sun' light for communities hard-hit by Ian

Dodging raindrops and lightning, a group of volunteers fanned out in several south Lee County areas on Saturday offering a little bit of the sun's light to those hit by Hurricane Ian.

The first of several planned distributions of solar-power lights by Naples-based non-profit Better Together was made in neighborhoods in the Harlem Heights area — where more than 300 homes were ravaged by Hurricane Ian — as well as the Linda Loma Drive area just off San Carlos Boulevard. Both areas remain pockmarked by gutted homes and blue-tarped roofs, the after affects of the destructive September 2022 storm.

"We want families to know that they don't have to weather a storm alone," Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together, said of the distribution. "Better together can be a light to them, no matter what crisis or darkness or difficult situation they're going through."

Rose said the point of the distribution — called the Be The Light initiative — was to show families that there is help available.

Michael Braun / WGCU Volunteers helped distribute solar-powered lights Saturday to several Southwest Florida neighborhoods hit hard by last year’s hurricanes as part of the Be the Light initiative sponsored by the Better Together non-profit organization.

"We want to promote resiliency," Rose said. "We want families to know that we want to help them weather whatever storm they have, whether it's job loss, whether it's they don't have childcare, they need some assistance and support. And we want them to know that our network of volunteers through better together would love to be a resource and a support to them."

The faith-based, non-denominational non-profit says it is looking to help "light the way" for those in need.

For Saturday's effort, lighting the way was literal.

Funded through the Florida disaster relief fund after Ian, the hope is that the lights will be something that can be used both in recovery and as a preventative for this hurricane season as well.

The first targeted area has about 620 households and 830 housing units in the Harlem Heights neighborhood with an additional 100-plus households in Linda Loma, according to the latest census figures.

The Better Together group was familiar with the area, having helped out with supplies in Ian's wake.

This first effort to distribute lights saw more than 300 handed out to over 100 families. They were well-received.

"I think it's great. This community has needed a lot of help," Juan "Johnny" Vazquez, said. Standing in front of his forest-green house just off Hagie Drive, Vasquez said there has been a lot of help that has come in to the community, from Eight Days of Hope to Rebuild Together.

"A lot of good people are in this community helping us get back on our feet. We've been through hard times, but we've been blessed," he said, adding that the lights are a helpful addition.

Michael Braun / WGCU Kinfay Moroti, a member of the Better Together non-profit organization, talks to volunteers before they helped distribute solar-powered lights Saturday to several Southwest Florida neighborhoods hit hard by last year’s hurricanes as part of the Be the Light initiative sponsored by the organization. The distribution was based at the Gladiolus Food Pantry on Gladiolus Drive.

"They are necessary items when the hurricanes come," he said. "Everything is necessary, but you can't do anything in the dark. You gotta have the lights."

Sue Friego came from her nearby home to pick up three of the lights at the Gladiolus Food Pantry distribution point. Friego said she and her husband had nearly four-feet of water in her home and were still putting things back together.

"We're still working on it. We have everything done except the roof and the sliding doors," she said. "And the insurance has not paid a dime at all, all out-o-pocket money, so we can't do the roof."

Friego said the lights will be handy: "Well, my husband can use them in the shed to see."

More distributions of lights are planned. Next up is Aug. 4 at the Suncoast Estates Community Center in North Fort Myers. A table will also be set up at the Harlem Heights backpack and school supply distribution on July 29.

There are also plans for light distributions on Pine Island, the Rosemary neighborhood of Bonita Springs and the Dunbar community.

In addition to sunlight, the solar-powered lights can be recharged via USB cord but are not battery-powered.

"What I love about these lights is this is something that's going to last for a long time," Better Together's Rose said. "Just to me it symbolizes the families that are strong. They've been through a hurricane and no matter what life storms they have ahead of them, they can weather those storms, but they don't have to do it alone."

