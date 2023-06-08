© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
Charlie Crist is tapped for an ambassador position under President Biden

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published June 8, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT
Charlie Crist addresses the crowd in St. Petersburg after winning the Democratic nomination for governor in the primary election on Aug. 23, 2022.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
After losing a race for governor in November, former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will be nominated for an ambassador position, the White House said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Crist for the post of Representative of the United States of America on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, with the rank of ambassador, according to a White House announcement.

The council is a governing body of the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency that works on air-transportation policies and standards.

Crist was elected governor in 2006 as a Republican and served one term before unsuccessfully running for U.S. Senate in 2010.

He was elected as a Democrat to the U.S. House in 2016 before unsuccessfully challenging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

The nomination to the aviation post would require U.S. Senate confirmation.

