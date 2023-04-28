Permanent tax-free diapers, incontinence products a bipartisan beacon during legislative session

The Florida House has passed a permanent tax exemption on baby diapers and adult incontinence products in the state.

In 2022, the Florida legislature made diapers tax-free for a year, but that sales tax exemption did not include feminine hygiene or incontinence products.

Rep. Anna Eskamani said the bipartisan legislation now awaiting the governor's signature includes diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads, and incontinence liners.

“And candidly, this is also very personal for me, because at my mom's end of life when she was battling cancer, we turned to adult incontinence products," said Eskamani. "And it was very difficult for us, it was also felt very embarrassing. So part of my mission has been to break the stigma, and to help families realize that it's okay, you need these resources.”

The National Diaper Bank Network says about 50 diaper banks in the state give out almost 7 million diapers annually to families in need.

That's why Eskamani says the permanent exemption is a huge win for working class families in the state.

"This is important because we need to ensure that for our families, regardless of where they are in life, whether they're newborns or whether they're aging or living with a disability, that they have access to these essential goods without having to pay tax," said Eskamani. "And we're going to be saving Florida families upwards of $100 million a year by eliminating this tax.”

The tax exemption will take effect in July.

