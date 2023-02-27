"National Day of Hate" is quiet in Tallahassee under watchful eye of law enforcement

The so-called National Day of Hate on Saturday concerned the Florida Department of Law Enforcement enough to increase its efforts to protect Jewish communities. But it seems to have been quiet in Tallahassee.

FDLE put out a bulletin on Friday, acknowledging the recent harassment of Florida Jews by hate groups and the threats of a “National Day of Hate.”

The agency warned that anyone who, quote, “criminally harasses or threatens violence against Florida’s faith-based community will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Alicia Smith, chair of the security committee at Tallahassee’s Temple Israel, says the temple had two armed guards over the weekend and constant support from law enforcement.

“We have security cameras everywhere in the temple," Smith said, "and I am monitoring those, as is the sheriff’s department and the FDLE -- all of whom contacted me early on this week in terms of what they could do and what we felt we needed for extra protection.”

Law enforcement agencies across the country also reported stepping up vigilance and awareness for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.