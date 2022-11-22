By the Numbers: Florida's October housing prices
The industry group Florida Realtors on Friday released a report that said the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in October was $401,990. Here were the median sales prices by metropolitan statistical area:
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $800,000
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $560,000
— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $544,343
— Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $425,000
— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $425,000
— Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $410,000
— Punta Gorda: $403,700
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $400,000
— Port St. Lucie: $396,270
— Jacksonville: $390,000
— Sebastian-Vero Beach: $364,900
— Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $361,540
— Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $357,990
— Panama City: $355,000
— The Villages: $354,990
— Lakeland-Winter Haven: $341,990
— Gainesville: $334,000
— Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $319,900
— Tallahassee: $311,725
— Ocala: $285,000
— Homosassa Springs: $277,000
— Sebring: $254,900
Source: Florida Realtors