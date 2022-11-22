By the Numbers: Florida's October housing prices

The industry group Florida Realtors on Friday released a report that said the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in October was $401,990. Here were the median sales prices by metropolitan statistical area:

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $800,000

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $560,000

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $544,343

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $425,000

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $425,000

— Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $410,000

— Punta Gorda: $403,700

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $400,000

— Port St. Lucie: $396,270

— Jacksonville: $390,000

— Sebastian-Vero Beach: $364,900

— Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $361,540

— Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $357,990

— Panama City: $355,000

— The Villages: $354,990

— Lakeland-Winter Haven: $341,990

— Gainesville: $334,000

— Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $319,900

— Tallahassee: $311,725

— Ocala: $285,000

— Homosassa Springs: $277,000

— Sebring: $254,900

Source: Florida Realtors