Nicole expected to become a hurricane before making landfall along SE Florida coast

This article was updated at 11 a.m. Monday.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall along the southeast coast of Florida later this week.

The 11 a.m. track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm potentially coming ashore near West Palm Beach late Wednesday night or early Friday morning.

Nearly the whole state is covered by the hurricane center’s cone of uncertainty as Nicole is expected to cross the peninsula and then double back across North Florida.

The National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Watch Monday morning for the southeast coast of Florida, including Brevard County.

A hurricane watch indicates that hurricane-force winds are possible within the next 48 hours.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from Volusia County northward into Georgia. Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties are also under a tropical storm watch.

There’s a storm surge watch for coast Volusia southward. Condition in the surf zone will be “extremely dangerous,” the National Weather Service advises.

Significant impacts can be expected in east Central Florida, according to the weather service bulletin. “Preparations should begin now for at least strong tropical storm conditions by mid-week.”

Conditions could be begin to deteriorate as early as Monday night because of Nicole’s large wind field.

Subtropical Storm Nicole forecast to potentially cross Florida on Thursday

(Original article) Subtropical Storm Nicole formed overnight and is forecast to make its presence known in Florida this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds are expected on the Atlantic Coast as early as Wednesday, according to meteorologist Justin Ballard with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

“Subtropical Storm Nicole is currently located about midway between the Turks and Caicos and Bermuda, bringing with it winds of up to 45 mph,” Ballard said. “Nicole will be moving through the Bahamas Wednesday evening, with winds of nearly hurricane strength making their way to the Florida east coast during the predawn hours Thursday.

“Aside from the wind, areas hard-hit by Ian will get a one-two punch of additional heavy rainfall and storm surge.”

Nicole is forecast to make landfall between the Space Coast and South Florida. But anyone along the east coast should to be prepared for impacts.

The intial track has the storm potentially crossing Florida on Thurdsay.

The hurricane season lasts through November 30th.

