Florida News

2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published November 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST
Ballot boxes are lined up as employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Miami, in advance of the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Ballot boxes are lined up as employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Miami, in advance of the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday.

As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes.

Some counties, like Orange and Osceola, also had early voting on Sunday. Those additional numbers were not in the  statewide report available early Monday morning.

Follow the mid-term election on wmfe.com.

In Central Florida counties, turnout from early voting and mail-in ballots hovers around 30 percent. Sumter County is out-performing the others with 58 percent turnout going into Election Day.

Polk County is lagging with only 25 percent.

On the ballot are the governor, a U.S. Senate seat, the U.S. House, Florida Legislature, numerous local races and other issues.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

