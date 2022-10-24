© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

Florida gas prices are down a nickel since last week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published October 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
Gas prices have fallen markedly, and may continue to dip further, according to AAA.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Gas prices have fallen markedly, and may continue to dip further, according to AAA.

AAA Auto Club officials say Florida gas prices are down five cents per gallon since last week.

The state average for the price of regular unleaded gas Monday is $3.35 per gallon. That's down about two cents from a month ago, but up four cents from a year ago.

"Oil prices dropped 8% two weeks ago, then hung relatively steady last week, enabling pump prices to decline," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Drivers should see pump prices drift even lower this week. But a sudden jump at the pump is likely on November 1, when the state's gasoline tax holiday ends."

The average price per gallon in the Tampa - St. Petersburg - Clearwater market is also $3.35 cents per gallon, down almost six cents from a week ago.

The most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.51), Gainesville ($3.42), and Naples ($3.42); the least expensive are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Pensacola ($3.19), and Panama City ($3.25).

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017.
