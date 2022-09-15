© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
By the numbers: county abortion totals

WUWF | By News Service of Florida
Published September 15, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT
Abortion pill
Robin Marty
/
Flickr

A new state report shows that, as of Sept. 6, Florida totaled 51,318 abortions this year. That was up from an Aug. 2 total of 43,701 abortions. Here are counties with the most abortions in the new report. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

— Miami-Dade County: 9,781

— Broward County: 6,866

— Hillsborough County: 4,513

— Out-of-state residents: 3,430

— Palm Beach County: 3,293

— Orange County: 3,260

— Duval County: 2,805

— Pinellas County: 2,212

— Polk County: 1,381

— Lee County: 1,217

— Pasco County: 863

— Brevard County: 826

— Leon County: 808

— Osceola County: 743

— Volusia County: 725

— Seminole County: 694

— St. Lucie County: 626

— Manatee County: 588

— Alachua County: 545

— Marion County: 531

— Sarasota County: 524

— Escambia County: 480

— Collier County: 443

— Lake County: 418

— Okaloosa County: 298

— Clay County: 291

— Bay County: 271

— St. Johns County: 269

— Hernando County: 264

— Indian River County: 200

— Charlotte County: 194

— Martin County: 177

— Flagler County: 159

— Santa Rosa County: 126

— Citrus County: 123

— Columbia County: 102

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

