Florida News

'Be ready': Voters have until Oct. 11 to register to vote for the general election

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
Charlie Riedel
/
AP

Miami-Dade County's supervisor of elections has a list of steps to take to help voters prepare:

"I'm going to just continue to encourage all of our voters to be ready and to make sure that they do come out in November for this general election," said Christina White, the Miami-Dade County supervisor of elections.

First, she says people should be sure they’re registered to vote at this website (the Florida Department of State.)

"You put in your name and your date of birth — your voting record will pull up," White said. "You can verify that you are registered, your party affiliation. It all starts with that."

Then decide how you want to vote. You can vote by mail. Or at any early voting location in your county. Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties have 14 days of early voting. Broward County has seven days.

"If you're somebody who likes to wait until Election Day, the key there is that you have to go to your assigned precinct," she added. "It's not like early voting. There's a specific location that you have to go to."

That’s written on your voter registration card. Or search for the voter precinct lookup on the Florida Division of Elections website.

Counties will also be hiring thousands of poll workers for Election Day. You can find out more about those jobs on the website of your county's supervisor or elections.

Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM.

Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia
