Florida News

More than 300 Haitian migrants intercepted in the Keys

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published August 8, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
A boat carrying migrants is grounded next to a Coast Guard patrol vessel off Ocean Reef in north Key Largo Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. &#13;
OFFICER JASON RAFTER/FWC
/
The Miami Herald
A boat carrying migrants is grounded next to a Coast Guard patrol vessel off Ocean Reef in north Key Largo Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

A group of more than 300 Haitian migrants arrived offshore from the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol.

Their overloaded sailboat boat was grounded off shore of the gated community of Ocean Reef, the Coast Guard said. About 200 people remained on the vessel, and 113 jumped in the shallow water and made it to shore, said Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations.

The people who remained on the boat were placed on a Coast Guard cutter. Most of the people will likely be sent back to Haiti.

Read more from our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Florida News