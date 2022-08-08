More than 300 Haitian migrants intercepted in the Keys

A group of more than 300 Haitian migrants arrived offshore from the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol.

Their overloaded sailboat boat was grounded off shore of the gated community of Ocean Reef, the Coast Guard said. About 200 people remained on the vessel, and 113 jumped in the shallow water and made it to shore, said Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations.

The people who remained on the boat were placed on a Coast Guard cutter. Most of the people will likely be sent back to Haiti.

