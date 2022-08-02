In his latest book, historian Gary Mormino documents Florida during the 2000s

This week on Florida Matters, we talk with a local author about his latest book on the Sunshine State's influence during the early 21st century.

Tampa Bay-based historian Gary Mormino recently released his second book on Florida history, this time covering the years from 2000 to 2010.

"Dreams in the New Century" covers a decade marked by booming population growth, the Great Recession and a complete change of statewide political leadership, which all drastically changed Florida's future.

Host Matthew Peddie also talks with Mormino about what he had to leave “on the cutting room floor," such as a chapter on Florida's space industry in Brevard County.

Host Matthew Peddie also talks with Mormino about what he had to leave "on the cutting room floor," such as a chapter on Florida's space industry in Brevard County.

