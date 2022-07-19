© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida News

Florida leads state in solar, according to new report

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published July 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
Solar panels gather sunlight in Florida.
Solar panels gather sunlight in Florida.

Florida leads the Southeast in solar capacity, according to a new report. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy ranked utilities throughout the Southeast based on solar power watts sourced to customers and on projections for capacity in 2025.

The top rankers are OUC, Tampa Electric FP&L and Duke Energy Florida.

But Bryan Jacob of the alliance says FP&L parent company NextEra recently announced a plan to stop all carbon emissions by 2045. 

“It’s the first time any utility in the Southeast really has expressed an ambition at the level and scale that we have been encouraging them to.”  

Meanwhile FP&L pushed anti-solar legislation this spring, which the governor vetoed. 

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

 

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Florida News
Amy Green