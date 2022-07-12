HCA Florida Capital Hospital and University of Central Florida partner to provide psychiatry care

The need for more mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, is growing. The Tallahassee area is now the final training site for additional psychiatrists thanks to a new hospital residency program. The residency is a joint effort by the University of Central Florida and HCA Florida Capital Hospital. Dr Jeffrey Ferraro with Capital City Psychiatry is overseeing the newly-minted psychiatric physicians.

“Seeing this program is a great opportunity for learning, as well as a chance to bring a new generation of psychiatrists to the Tallahassee area,” he said.

The first six psychiatric residents received their ceremonial white coats during a news conference at the hospital on Tuesday, July 12. They were joined by two resident dermatologists. Chief Executive Officer Alan Keesee expects rapid expansion for the various residencies.

“And our goal is to have more than 100 residents in the various programs by 2027.”

The psychiatric residency is the first of its kind in the Florida Panhandle.

