Florida hasn't received more monkeypox vaccines, even as cases rise

As the number of monkeypox cases in South Florida climbs amid an ongoing global outbreak, the federal government is releasing vaccine doses from its stockpile to people who are most at risk.

But while Florida has the third-highest number of cases in the country, it did not receive doses distributed to states by U.S. Health and Human Services on July 1. Twenty-one states or cities received a total of 31,530 doses with the largest number going to California, the state with the most cases (111).

In a press release, HHS said those doses were distributed “as part of an enhanced nationwide vaccination strategy to mitigate the spread of monkeypox in communities where transmission is highest and with populations most at risk.”

Read more at our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.