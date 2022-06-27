© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

WUWF | By The News Service of Florida
Published June 27, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
Abortion pill
Robin Marty
/
Flickr

State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

— Miami-Dade County: 5,795

— Broward County: 4,502

— Hillsborough County: 2,979

— Out-of-state residents: 2,372

— Orange County: 2,210

— Palm Beach County: 2,073

— Duval County: 1,813

— Pinellas County: 1,402

— Polk County: 904

— Lee County: 852

— Pasco County: 559

— Brevard County: 554

— Osceola County: 526

— Leon County: 474

— Volusia County: 471

— Seminole County: 464

— Manatee County: 400

— St. Lucie County: 392

— Escambia County: 390

— Alachua County: 382

— Marion County: 379

— Sarasota County: 360

— Collier County: 326

— Lake County: 289

— Okaloosa County: 225

— Clay County: 187

— Bay County: 176

— Hernando County: 171

— St. Johns County: 170

— Indian River County: 129

— Charlotte County: 128

— Martin County: 109

— Flagler County: 106

— Santa Rosa County: 100

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated June 10.

