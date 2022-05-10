© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

By the numbers: Florida county abortion totals

WUWF | By News Service of Florida
Published May 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
Advocates for bodily autonomy march to the Florida Capitol in February to protest a state bill to limit abortions.
Mark Wallheiser
/
Getty Images
Advocates for bodily autonomy march to the Florida Capitol in February to protest a state bill to limit abortions.

With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

— Miami-Dade County: 2,856

— Broward County: 2,248

— Hillsborough County: 1,282

— Out-of-state residents: 1,160

— Orange County: 1,148

— Palm Beach County: 1,033

— Duval County: 990

— Pinellas County: 755

— Polk County: 507

— Lee County: 389

— Pasco County: 277

— Alachua County: 265

— Brevard County: 265

— Osceola County: 255

— Marion County: 239

— Leon County: 236

— Seminole County: 233

— Manatee County: 225

— Volusia County: 214

— Sarasota County: 191

— St. Lucie County: 176

— Escambia County: 170

— Lake County: 139

— Collier County: 136

— Okaloosa County: 100

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated April 5

Florida News
News Service of Florida
