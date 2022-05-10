By the numbers: Florida county abortion totals

With a draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, state numbers show Florida had 16,623 abortions in a little more than the first three months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

— Miami-Dade County: 2,856

— Broward County: 2,248

— Hillsborough County: 1,282

— Out-of-state residents: 1,160

— Orange County: 1,148

— Palm Beach County: 1,033

— Duval County: 990

— Pinellas County: 755

— Polk County: 507

— Lee County: 389

— Pasco County: 277

— Alachua County: 265

— Brevard County: 265

— Osceola County: 255

— Marion County: 239

— Leon County: 236

— Seminole County: 233

— Manatee County: 225

— Volusia County: 214

— Sarasota County: 191

— St. Lucie County: 176

— Escambia County: 170

— Lake County: 139

— Collier County: 136

— Okaloosa County: 100

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated April 5