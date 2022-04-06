© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

Mickey Mouse can start hugging again at Disney parks

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published April 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT
Allison Varney
/

Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again.

Costumed characters at U.S. Disney parks have kept their distance from visitors for nearly two years because of the pandemic.

They haven’t been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans.

That is about to change in a few weeks when the Disney parks reintroduce traditional character greetings.

As soon as mid-April, personal interaction between visitors and costumed characters will be allowed again at Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World in Florida and on Disney cruises, the company said late last week in a blog post.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

The Associated Press
