Watch: Forecasters confirm a video shot by Sarasota police shows a tornado touching down

A cold front that produced strong thunderstorms in parts of the greater Tampa Bay region Wednesday spawned a tornado in Sarasota.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds touched down around 2:15 p.m.

A video posted on the Sarasota Police Department social media accounts shows the tornado forming north of the department's headquarters.

Video of a possible tornado was captured around 2:15p today, north of our HQs, by our Network Administrator, David Hubbard. We have Officers who have responded to the 2000 blk of 10th St for reports of damage. No injuries reported. @NWSTampaBay @Suncoastweather @SNNTV #FLwx pic.twitter.com/1Q5WF1EqUV — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 16, 2022

The weather service says the tornado lasted around 45 seconds and caused damage to a roof at an industrial building, but no injuries.

After the cold front moved through the region, forecaster say skies will be clear on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

