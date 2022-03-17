© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Florida News

Watch: Forecasters confirm a video shot by Sarasota police shows a tornado touching down

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 17, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT
Video shot by the Sarasota Police Department shows a tornado with 90 mph winds touching down on March 16, 2022.
Screenshot: Sarasota Police Department
Video shot by the Sarasota Police Department shows a tornado with 90 mph winds touching down on March 16, 2022.

A cold front that produced strong thunderstorms in parts of the greater Tampa Bay region Wednesday spawned a tornado in Sarasota.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds touched down around 2:15 p.m.

A video posted on the Sarasota Police Department social media accounts shows the tornado forming north of the department's headquarters.

The weather service says the tornado lasted around 45 seconds and caused damage to a roof at an industrial building, but no injuries.

After the cold front moved through the region, forecaster say skies will be clear on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Florida News
Carl Lisciandrello