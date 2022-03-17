© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Florida News

Disney workers plan walkout to protest the 'Don't Say Gay' bill

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 17, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation.

The group of Disney employees said this week on their website that the act of protest will culminate next Tuesday with a general walkout by LGBTQ workers and their supporters at Disney worksites in California, Florida and elsewhere.

The Florida bill bars instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through grade 3.

It has been sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
