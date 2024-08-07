Meet the candidates for Okaloosa County Commissioner

There are three open seats on the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners. We reached out to all of them and will update this story as more responses come in. Interviews may be condensed and edited.



District 1

De'Carlo Garcia

Paul Mixon (incumbent)

De'Carlo Garcia

How can the county commission best support, protect, expand and leverage our military missions?

Garcia: Encourage and sustain a mutual relationship by proactively engaging in beneficial interests. Maintain constant communication to ensure our contracts are in order and functioning for the best interests of the community while still offering solutions for service members' families, such as child care and access to healthcare.

Our coastal communities are on the frontlines of the climate crisis – with our area expected to realize real impacts from sea level rise and more frequent and intense natural disasters within our lifetimes. What do you feel the county should be doing to confront these realities?

Garcia: Okaloosa County is a model for emergency management relief and services. Our Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox has an outstanding team and a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Center that is organized to handle any disaster. The 911 operators to our first responders all give 100% which makes morale high. As far as addressing the sea level rising, I will maintain an open relationship with the Coastal Resource Coordinator Mike Norberg for continued support of the living shoreline project to address coastal erosion issues as this will provide benefits to the ecosystem.

Affordable housing is one of the top concerns locally and nationally. What actions can the county take to help mitigate this problem?

Garcia: One way that has already started is the coordination of enhanced use land and the approval of Eglin Orphan Parcels to help mitigate the workforce/affordable housing issues that have come with such drastic growth over the last few years. Okaloosa County offers affordable housing programs through various grant programs and I plan to work very closely with the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee over the next few years. Strategic planning is key. Growth will happen but we want it to happen responsibly and not in a way that encroaches on the character of the North and South areas of our home, but rather enhances it.

If you could accomplish one, catalytic “Big Idea” you feel could take this county to the next level of success, what would it be?

Garcia: BUC-CEES! (drops mic) But seriously, 1-10 is a major artery through the southern U.S. and I believe that shopping businesses will be more attracted to exits and areas of interest that have one within driving distance to multipurpose convenience stores now. They pay their employees well and it would provide jobs for locals so it would be a win-win.



District 3

Sherri Cox

Wade Merritt

Keri Pitzer

Andrew Rencich

Heath Rominger

Wade Merritt

Merritt: Give support by being attentive and aware of the importance of the mission. Protect the mission by keeping nonmilitary properties low-density so not to affect the mission’s ability to be effective. Expanding the mission can best be accomplished by working together with our state and federal government to keep us at the tip of the spear as the mission is continually changing. In order for the county to help keep leverage we most keep good relations with our military leaders and congressional leaders and not encroach on the bases.

Merritt: I feel this is what the county should be doing. Education and awareness would be the first step. Limiting buildings and growth along the coast would also be helpful. Removing solar panels from the area could help restore balance.

Merritt: It’s not possible while we as a nation are in such an economic crisis. With the cost of materials to build elevated, no one could build and then rent or sell a unit and make a profitable return while offering it as affordable. As to the county mitigating it, the county would have to be jointly invested in efforts with state and federal agencies to help with affordable housing. No builder should have to take a loss to build affordable housing, maybe subsidize the builder so he can build affordable housing. Putting our military on base in the correct base housing could help. That would also remove the BAH from the equation in return lower the rent in older homes that not to long ago were affordable.

Merritt: Remove special interest from our county government, let the citizens of Okaloosa County be heard. An informed citizenry is a powerless citizenry. Invest in our citizens, they have great talent.



District 5

Drew Palmer

Mary Anne Windes

Drew Palmer

Palmer: There are several, sometimes competing, factors when it comes to providing for the county's needs and supporting and protecting the military missions. One of the main things that will endanger the bases and the mission is traffic. If the base personnel cannot get to base in a timely manner the military may reassess their ability to meet the needs of the mission. The county commission must work with all level of government including city, state, and federal levels to ensure that our infrastructure can meet the traffic demands that are impacted by the growth of the mission.

We must also ensure that there is adequate housing, whether on base or off. Pursuing orphaned land parcels is one aspect that will allow for increasing housing inventory and we should also work with the bases to try to increase some on-base housing which would not only reduce the local housing deficit but will also ease some of the strain on traffic by keeping some base personnel on base.

The county also needs to support economic development and encourage military and defense companies to have operations near our bases so that they are located near their customer, can contribute meaningfully to the mission and positively impact our local economy. This can be done by streamlining permitting processes and possibly offering other considerations to companies that intend to add jobs and operations to our county.

Palmer: With the increase in the frequency and intensity of storms we need to make sure that our emergency operations center is updated and adequate to meet the needs of a natural disaster. We also need to ensure that our first responders are well - prepared and well-equipped to respond appropriately to any emergencies. As someone who has done a lot of volunteer work with hurricane recovery organizations, I have seen first-hand how proper planning and equipping can go a long way in recovery from natural disasters.

Educating the community and ensuring that we are good stewards of our natural resources is very important. We need to make sure that we have a plan and programs in place to keep our dunes healthy and be ready for beach replenishment when necessary. This is going to require putting a plan together, estimating costs, and providing for funding. Speed matters in recovery and we need to be well-positioned to act quickly.

Palmer: The county can do very little to impact the cost of materials and labor but we can do things to reduce holding costs for developers by ensuring that our county permitting processes are streamlined and efficient. The permitting and approval timeline is a common complaint among developers and builders and the rising costs associated with extended timelines are passed directly along to the consumer in higher prices. Efficient government is a major goal, as someone who is Lean/Six Sigma certified I have a lot of experience evaluating processes and improving efficiency.

The county can also engage and advocate for our local community to bring more state and federal funding for workforce and attainable housing. We can leverage state programs such as the Live Local Act and Hometown Heroes to ensure that we encourage local developers to take advantage of that available funding and ensure that a portion of the housing that is developed meet the requirements of attainable workforce housing.

Palmer: We need to diversify our local economy. With nearly 70% of our local economy military/defense-related and nearly 30% dependent on tourism, our economic stool only has two legs. We need to work to expand that by adding manufacturing and high-technology jobs. Okaloosa County is well positioned with many of the building blocks in place in a great school system, highly rated nearby universities, a talented and educated local workforce with many highly skilled military veterans and we have available industrial land at Shoal River Ranch and several technology incubator organizations.

The defense sector does a lot of work in research and development and sometimes that creates opportunities with technologies that are developed that, while not useful for defense, might be candidates to be spun off, incubated, and produced for the commercial sector. If we could be prepared and positioned to capture some of that technology, incubate it locally, and produce it at Shoal River Ranch or other local areas that would be an enormous win for our local economy.

If we can expand and enhance our economic base we will be able to provide a brighter future for Okaloosa County.

