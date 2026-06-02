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Symphony Sparks & Stars

Symphony Sparks & Stars

Come celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Symphony Sparks & Stars, hosted by Levin Papantonio Law Firm, on July 4, 2026, at the Hunter Amphitheater in downtown Pensacola. Enjoy a free night out with your family, featuring live patriotic music to celebrate America’s 250th birthday at Pensacola’s favorite waterfront fireworks show.

Hunter Amphitheater behind Blue Wahoos Stadium
Free
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Levin Papantonio Law Firm
(850) 435-7000
levinlaw.com

Artist Group Info

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra
lillymyslak@gmail.com
https://pensacolasymphony.com/
Hunter Amphitheater behind Blue Wahoos Stadium
S De Villiers St, Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, Florida 32502