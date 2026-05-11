St. Simon's on the Sound has revived one of the areas favorite Rummage Sale events. Please join us Friday, June 5th, from 8 AM - 3 PM and Saturday, June 6th from 8 AM -1 PM, for treasure hunting and bargains. There will be everything from household goods to sporting equipment; toys to tools; and electronics to holiday decor. Don't miss it and don't come late! Funds raised at this event will support numerous St. Simon's ministries in the surrounding community.