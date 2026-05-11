Rummage Sale
Rummage Sale
St. Simon's on the Sound has revived one of the areas favorite Rummage Sale events. Please join us Friday, June 5th, from 8 AM - 3 PM and Saturday, June 6th from 8 AM -1 PM, for treasure hunting and bargains. There will be everything from household goods to sporting equipment; toys to tools; and electronics to holiday decor. Don't miss it and don't come late! Funds raised at this event will support numerous St. Simon's ministries in the surrounding community.
St. Simon's on the Sound Episcopal Church
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08:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
St. Simon's of the Sound Episcopal Church
8502448641
office@stsimons-fwb.org
Artist Group Info
office@stsimons-fwb.org
St. Simon's on the Sound Episcopal Church
28 Miracle Strip Pkwy SWFort Walton Beach, Florida 32548
8502448641
office@stsimons-fwb.org