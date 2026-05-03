Prism Pop Up: Contemporary Art Exhibition

MAY 15, 2026 - DOWNTOWN PENSACOLA

Reverie Fine Art is showcasing the art of Halle Castille in a new exhibit "Prism Pop Up" running through the week of May 15th through the 21st. Join us from 5 - 9 pm on Friday, May 15th for a chance to meet the artist at the reception. Light bites and refreshments to be served along with a live performance by The Preceptors.

"Prism Pop Up" features a variety of Castille's work throughout the past 10 years of her career, including her acclaimed "Prism Pop" Series. Castille's work is often inter-disciplinary including sculpture, 3D printing, painting, and printmaking. In her latest works, she is investigating the dichotomy between more universal ideas like good and evil, light and dark, and masculine and feminine. The potential energy behind these collisions is a driving force in her art.

For more information, please visit @curatedbyreverie on Instagram or the Reverie Fine Art Facebook page.