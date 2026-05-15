Palafox Jazz Orchestra Concert

Palafox Jazz Orchestra in Concert

15 May 2026 – 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, 15 May 2026 at 7:00 p.m., the Palafox Jazz Orchestra will be presenting a concert at Christ Church Pensacola. The PJO is a unique combination of string quartet along with a jazz quartet and features music ranging from the classical jazz recordings of Clifford Brown and Chet Baker to adaptations of classical literature. Free admission.