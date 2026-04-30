© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gulf Coast Diplomacy Annual Members and Friends Party

Gulf Coast Diplomacy Annual Members and Friends Party

Join us for an evening of light hors d'oeuvres, live music, and networking with community leaders, members, and friends of Gulf Coast Diplomacy as we celebrate the impact of international exchange in Northwest Florida. The evening will include keynote remarks from The Honorable Jimmy Patronis, U.S. Representative for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

Cash bar for everyone.

Special Musical Guest: Arturo Guitarrista

We look forward to celebrating with you!

Odd Colony Brewing Company
Free for members, $30 for nonmembers
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gulf Coast Diplomacy Council
850 377 3176
jena@gulfcoastdiplomacy.org
https://gulfcoastdiplomacy.org/

Artist Group Info

loganmcdonald4551@gmail.com
Logan A. McDonald
Odd Colony Brewing Company
260 N. Palafox St.
Pensacola, Florida 32502