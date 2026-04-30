Gulf Coast Diplomacy Annual Members and Friends Party
Gulf Coast Diplomacy Annual Members and Friends Party
Join us for an evening of light hors d'oeuvres, live music, and networking with community leaders, members, and friends of Gulf Coast Diplomacy as we celebrate the impact of international exchange in Northwest Florida. The evening will include keynote remarks from The Honorable Jimmy Patronis, U.S. Representative for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.
Cash bar for everyone.
Special Musical Guest: Arturo Guitarrista
We look forward to celebrating with you!
Odd Colony Brewing Company
Free for members, $30 for nonmembers
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Gulf Coast Diplomacy Council
850 377 3176
jena@gulfcoastdiplomacy.org
Artist Group Info
loganmcdonald4551@gmail.com
Odd Colony Brewing Company
260 N. Palafox St.Pensacola, Florida 32502